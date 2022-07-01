Kakinada: Emulate ideals of Lakkaraju Sesha Kumari, students told

Kakinada: Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that everyone should emulate the ideals of Lakkaraju Sesha Kumari and attain higher goals in life.

JNTU-K organised Lakkaraju Sesha Kumari women empowerment lecture -2022 in association with Sankuratri Foundation at Alumni Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada (JNTU-K) campus here on Thursday. Political Shakti & Citizens for Bengaluru co-founder Tara Krishna Swamy participated as a chief guest on the occasion.

MP Vanga Geetha, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju, Registrar Prof L Sumalatha, Sankurathri Foundation Chairman Dr Chandrasekhar and others participated in the programme.

Tara Krishna Swamy advised the students to earmark a special quota for women's empowerment both in Parliament and Legislative assemblies.

Prasad Raju lauded the significant service rendered by Seshu Kumari in the fields of education as well as development of society. He stated that even though Sesha Kumari is physically no more, it is the responsibility of everybody to promote and propagate her ideas and commitment to society.

Sankuratri Foundation Chairman Dr Chandrasekhar stated that Sesha Kumari rendered laudable service to Sankuratri foundation.