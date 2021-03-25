Kakinada: Feeding winged guests becomes his passion

Kakinada: While the modern constructions and cutting of trees have destroyed the nests of birds, the high-rise buildings are causing a lot of havoc in view of lack of backyards which facilitated the coming of the birds. And now they are not welcomed in our houses any more.



However, a tenant farmer in East Godavari district not only welcomes the winged guests, but feed them every single day. Mummidi Sundar Rao, resident of Repuru village of Kakinada Rural, a passionate lover of birds. He is known for his devotion, dedication and passion for feeding the birds regularly from his humble earnings. He has been feeding them regularly for five years. He feeds with the required morsels of grain to birds like sparrow, parrots besides squirrels.

Sundar Rao told 'The Hans India' that 80 parrots and 60 sparrows come down to his place at early dawn and before dusk. They stay there for about 20 to 30 minutes picking up a variety of paddy and other grains and fly off soon after they eat to their fill.

The whole area is filled with the colourful birds as well as their melodious chirping. During the dusk the parrots perch on mango and neem trees and make delightful melodies causing immense joy to the passers-by. If he delays in providing grains, they make a lot of din to attract attention with their noisy complaint.

Another lovely sight is the squirrels also joining the chorus of the birds and attract the onlookers. He also expressed his immense happiness and felt that these acts would bring merit in the next life. He said that nearly 70 to 80 kgs of grains are required to feed them in a month.

Even though he is a tenant farmer, he is able to save some money for to feed the birds. Sometimes, his children also assist him in case he is unwell. He also provides water in small troughs which they delightfully drink after consuming the grains. It's a delightful spectacle to watch their lovely acrobats on his compound wall along with their melodious chirping. He said that they provide 2 kgs of grains every day. People appreciate the laudable service of Sundar Rao to these birds and during Covid -19 time when some of the members of the family became victims they came and extended their help for providing food to them. Many neighbours pause and watch leisurely the exquisite display of the birds' music as well as dancing talents.

