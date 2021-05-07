Kakinada: Firm donates concentrators to GGH

Kakinada: Road transport infrastructure company Safety Concessions on Thursday donated nine oxygen concentrators to East Godavari administration to tide over the oxygen crisis in the district.

Safeway Concessions chief project manager M Phanikumar handed over the oxygen concentrators to District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and In-charge Superintendent Dr P Buddha for use at the Government General Hospital.

The Collector appreciated the service activity of the firm and thanked them for extending the timely help. Phanikumar explained that each oxygen concentrator has a capacity of five litres and the nine concentrators valued at Rs 5 lakh.

In-charge GGH Superintendent Budda said that in case the oxygen cylinder was not available, the concentrator would provide oxygen and save the Covid patients. He said that it is important to provide oxygen at the right time to save the lives of Covid patients.

Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri, Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma, Safeway Concessions manager KVVSN Reddy and others were present.