Kakinada: Fish market poses health hazard

Kakinada: Ramanaihpet fish market near Sarpavaram junction is scaring the consumers as well as the people as it is located just beside road and many people are moving on this main road. As fish and meat are sold roadside, the area is stinking posing health hazards. When it rains, the market premises filled with rain water. Unhygienic conditions prevailed in the market which turned into mosquito breeding centre.



The consumers are forced to buy fish and meat in the untidy market as there is no alternative market nearby. During the TDP regime, a new fish and meat market has been constructed at a cost of Rs 23 lakh by providing all facilities like water, drains, public toilets, raised slabs for sellers and others.

But it was not used for past two years, though the new market was inaugurated by the then rulers. It is said that the fishermen in the market are not willing to move to the new market, stating that they may lose their business. They felt that the consumers cannot come to new fish market which was constructed at a distance of 500 metres from the present market.

Social activist APJ Vinu said that the Municipal Corporation was indirectly supporting functioning of the market making traffic conjunction and sale of unhygienic products against the municipal manual. BJP National Executive Member Yarlagadda Ramkumar told 'The Hans India' that the officials should be punished since they are not able to shift the market to new premises. He alleged that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation is making efforts to shift the fish and meat market to Boat Club premises which will pose threat to environment. He warned that his party would not maintain silence, if the market is shifted to Boat Club.