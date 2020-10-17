Kakinada fishermen missing in high sea reach Vadarevu safely

Chirala: After bracing the deep depression in the sea and praying to the gods for safe return to the shore, the seven fishermen from Kakinada reached Vadarevu in Prakasam district safely on Friday.



According to the fishermen Perla Rambabu and Kare Simhadri, a group of seven fishermen went hunting in the Bay of Bengal along with others on October 7.

They started fishing on October 8, but the atmosphere changed from October 10. Though they tied the boat to a rig with a rope, the heavy winds blow away the boat into the sea. After spending two days in the heavy rain and floating freely on the sea, and failed to start the engine, they managed to pull the sail on the fishing boat to move towards the shore with the help of the wind.

After receiving calls for help from the fishermen, the fisheries department officials, the marine police, and local fishermen communities found that they are near to Bapatla and Chirala on the sea and sent a boat to rescue them. The marine police SI, D Prasad and fisheries development officer Lakshman Naik said that the fishermen are fear struck and lost hope on lives by the time they approached them. They said that the fishermen didn't eat anything for the last three days and are weak.

They informed that they brought the fishermen in the department boat and made arrangements for the repairs of their fishing boat.

They assured that the fishermen will travel to their native place only after they recover from the stigma and weakness and their boat is announced fit for sailing. They also informed the families of the fishermen along with the officials in Kakinada about their safe return to the shore.