Kakinada: Fleecing of helpless patients continues despite government warnings

Kakinada: Covid patients are worried as many of them are unable to get admission either in government or private hospitals due to shortage of beds as well as oxygen supply in East Godavari district. Some of them are denied admission in the hospitals owing to lack of beds and oxygen.



Referring to the case of her son Jagadeesh, Ponnaganti Saroja told 'The Hans India' that as they couldn't get admission in the government hospital owing to lack of beds, then they approached a private hospital but it refuse to treat the patient under the Arogyasri health scheme.

The hospital demanded Rs 45, 000 per day. She said that she is a petty businesswoman with less income and felt it to be difficult to admit him in a private hospital. She took loan and secured admission of son. The hospital authorities refused to give receipt for the payment. And they refused to take debit cards and cheque but insisted on cash payment. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy warned the private hospitals of strict legal action if they are found violating government instructions pertaining to extending services to patients.

DMHO Dr KVS. Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that action would be taken against those private hospitals who demanded higher fees from the Covid patients. He also stated that action would be initiated against those hospitals upon which complaints have been lodged. He stated that all Covid hospitals should strictly follow Covid norms. He also warned that registration of the private hospitals will be cancelled, if complaints are made against them for not following the Covid guidelines. BJP district secretary Chitneedi Srinivas said that many people are coming to the Covid testing centres in the district to get the reports and it will take three to four days to get the result. If there is so much delay, what would be the fate of the patient, he questioned.

He demanded that the authorities take steps for quick delivery of the reports to save time. He pleaded for the increase of the beds in the government hospital so that the Covid patients may not be denied admission in the hospitals.