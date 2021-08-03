Kakinada: Give top priority to women safety, SP to cops

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu directed the police officials to give top priority to the safety of women in the district.

In the crime review meeting with the DSPs, CIs and SIs held through video conferencing on Monday, the SP Ravindranath Babu instructed the officials to strive for making the district free from crimes by maintaining law and order, promoting women's safety, stopping illegal activities like gambling, smuggling of ganja etc. He said that the cases of women justice should be handled without any delay.

He also suggested that with regard to the women, any sexual assault on them should be booked under Disha Act and action should be taken accordingly. He suggested that awareness camps should be conducted on Disha Act. He told them to take steps to make every woman install Disha APP on their mobiles.

He said that officials should inspect the village secretariats and obtain information with regard to any assaults on women from the secretariats.

The SP instructed the officials to strictly impose the curfew without any deviation. He also suggested completing the pending cases. He made it clear that if the police resort to unjust activities stringent action would be taken against them.

SP directed the police officials to keep a strict vigil on the movements to rowdy sheeters. They should give importance to each case that come to their notice and strive hard to solve the cases by comprehending it totally. He said that the police should intensify patrolling in places where more incidents of crime are being reported.

Ravindranath Babu stated that he would not tolerate any indifference or delay in the matter of investigation of pending cases. SP Ravindranath Babu enquired about the pending cases and asked the concerned officials why the investigation was pending and directed them to complete the investigation immediately and file charge sheets in the court.

He also directed the officials to file charge sheets after completing the pending cases without any delay. He also made it clear that in the matter of SC, ST atrocity cases particularly women and children the process of investigation should be complete, charge sheet filed and the accused should be arrested without any delay.

He also stated that those cases that are filed in the courts along with the witnesses to be produced before the court. He also wanted the accused to not escape the punishment but face the sentence given by the court. He instructed the officials to show courtesy and politeness towards the victims who come to the police station.