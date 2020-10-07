Kakinada: Godavari Kala Kshetra to be ready by November

Kakinada: Works of the prestigious Godavari Kala Kshetra (GKK) project, taken up by the Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KCCL) at a cost of Rs 20 crore are progressing at a brisk pace and are likely to be completed by the end of November.



According to the KCCL officials, the Godavari Kala Kshetra is the second such fully equipped auditorium after Gurajada Kalakshetram in Visakhapatnam. It will cater to the promotion of a wide range of local arts in the district. The folk arts including Kuchipudi, Bhama Kalapam and Chenchu Bhagotam and others will get a platform after completion of Godavari Kala Kshetra.

The building is designed to be a classical building and is divided into three levels with an overall floor area of 3,941 square metres. The main auditorium has a 900 seating capacity which is subdivided into Tier 1, 2 and 3.

Recently, district Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected the Godavari Kala Kshetra along with Smart City CEO and MD Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. The Collector elicited information of the GKK from the Smart City Engineer. He asked him to maintain qualitative standards in the construction works and suggested to complete the work within the prescribed time.

The Smart City CEO stated that the works will be completed without any inadequacies. He also made it clear that they are supervising every work carefully.