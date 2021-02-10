Kakinada: Godavari Kala Kshetram works to be completed by March-end

Kakinada: Smart City CEO, MD and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar directed the officials that the funds earmarked for the development of the Smarty City should be utilised fully and the works pertaining to it should be completed.

Along with the Smart City office staff and quality control team, he inspected the development works underway with Kakinada Smart City funds at Godavari kala kshetram, municipal services building, summer storage tank, skill development centre and boat building yard on Tuesday. He elicited the information from the officials and asked them to maintain quality standards in the construction works.

He said that the prestigious Rs 20 crore Godavari kala kshetram (GKK) project, taken up by the Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KCCL) is progressing at a brisk place and is likely to be completed by the end of March.

The building is designed to be a classical building and is divided into three levels with an overall floor area of 3,941 square metres. He also made it clear that they are supervising every work carefully.