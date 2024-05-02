  • Menu
Koratala Siva hints about updates on NTR’s ‘Devara’

Koratala Siva hints about updates on NTR's 'Devara'
At the pre-release event of Satyadev's "Krishnamma," presented by star director Koratala Siva and slated for release next week, excitement reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly awaited insights into Koratala's upcoming project, NTR's "Devara."

At the pre-release event of Satyadev's "Krishnamma," presented by star director Koratala Siva and slated for release next week, excitement reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly awaited insights into Koratala's upcoming project, NTR's "Devara." Accompanied by industry luminaries like Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi, Koratala Siva offered tantalizing hints about the highly anticipated film.


Responding to fans' queries about "Devara," Koratala Siva teased multiple updates in the pipeline, assuring audiences of a steady stream of information leading up to the film's release on October 10. With "Devara" poised to mark Koratala Siva's comeback after the setback of "Acharya," anticipation is soaring for the ambitious two-part venture starring NTR in the lead role.

Saif Ali Khan's portrayal as the formidable adversary to NTR's character adds further intrigue to the narrative, while Janhvi Kapoor's casting as the female lead promises a captivating on-screen dynamic. With music by Anirudh, "Devara" is poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle that transcends conventional boundaries, setting the stage for Koratala Siva's triumphant return to the helm of Telugu cinema.

