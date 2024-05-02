Naveen Chandra clinches Best Actor Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

Naveen Chandra, recognized for his compelling performances, has secured the esteemed Best Actor accolade at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for his role in "Month of Madhu," now available for streaming on Amazon Prime/Aha.

The Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, renowned as the epitome of Indian cinema recognition, lauds excellence across diverse filmmaking realms. Naveen Chandra's win underscores his remarkable talent and unwavering dedication, elevating his achievement to unparalleled heights.

A testimony to his versatility, Naveen Chandra has garnered acclaim across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. From his standout debut in "Andala Rakshasi" (2011) to his recent impactful portrayal in "Game Changer," his repertoire exemplifies his prowess as a versatile actor.

Beyond the silver screen, Naveen Chandra's talents transcend into the digital realm. His portrayal in the Amazon Prime web series "Inspector Rushi" has garnered widespread acclaim, cementing his status as a multifaceted artist.

As the industry commemorates the birth anniversary of Dada Saheb Phalke, a luminary of Indian cinema, Naveen Chandra's triumph serves as a fitting tribute to the spirit of innovation and excellence that continues to shape the cinematic landscape.