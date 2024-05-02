Satyadev’s ‘Krishnamma’ trailer promises a gripping tale of revenge

Satyadev, acclaimed for his discerning choice of roles, is set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film "Krishnamma," directed by VV Gopala Krishna and presented by the illustrious Koratala Siva. The much-anticipated pre-release event, graced by eminent directors Anil Ravipudi, Gopichand Malineni, and SS Rajamouli, unveiled the gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into the intense crime drama.





The trailer sets the stage with the arrest of three friends, whose idyllic lives are shattered by an unexpected turn of events in their village. Trapped in a web of deceit, they embark on a journey of revenge, determined to reclaim their shattered lives.





Presented with intense visuals and compelling storytelling, "Krishnamma" promises a riveting cinematic experience. The film's technical prowess shines through, with Kaala Bhairava's evocative music enhancing the narrative's depth and intensity.



Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Athira Raj, Laxman Meesala, Krishna, Archana, Raghukunche, and Nandagopal, "Krishnamma" is poised to captivate audiences with its spellbinding tale of resilience and retribution.

Mark your calendars for May 10th, as "Krishnamma" gears up to hit the silver screen, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences across all walks of life.