OU hostels row: BRS files complaint with CEO against Revanth

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Wednesday demanded immediate action against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleging misinformation and distortion of facts by him, which was a clear violation of ethical standards and a breach of trust with the public.

The BRS leaders also lodged a complaint on the illegal case filed against the party leader M Krishank. A delegation of the BRS leaders met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and lodged a complaint against the CM alleging that he had distorted the facts in the closure of the hostels at Osmania University. They alleged that the Congress party had violated the model code of conduct by dissemination of false information and manipulation of facts and forging of signatures of a government employee to influence voters.

The Congress party, with the intention to blame the BRS in the election created a false notice allegedly dated May 12, 2023, purportedly issued by the OU authorities during the previous BRS government, to mislead the public and distort the truth regarding the demands and protests made by the students with regard to closure of the hostels this year due to shortage of water and electricity cuts. In an attempt to divert the attention from the closure of hostels in the Osmania University and to blame the previous government ruled by BRS, the fabricated notice dated May 12, 2023 was posted by Revanth Reddy to state that previous year also the same situation was there and therefore the present government ruled by Congress was not singled out.

“It’s a blatant attempt to cover up their failure to address the genuine concerns of electricity and water shortage in the university hostels. The Congress party resorted to distorting facts and creating a false notification. The fabricated notification circulated by the Congress’ state president Revanth Reddy falsely claims that the closure of hostels and messes was due to a severe shortage of water and electricity, similar to the situation portrayed in the original BRS government notice,” the BRS leaders said. Party leaders including MLAs KP Vivekanand, legal cell head S Bharat were present.