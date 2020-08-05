Kakinada: Government General Hospital suspends outpatient services from tomorrow

Kakinada: Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao has said outpatient (OP) services will be temporarily suspended from August 6 onwards as the GGH has been recognised as state Covid-19 hospital. However, depending on the nature of the problem the out-patients will be diverted to the private hospital where YSR Arogyasri is implemented.

He told the media here on Tuesday that from August 6 onwards the GGH will function as a full-fledged State Covid-19 hospital and provide required medical facilities to the Covid affected patients. The general patients will be treated at YSR Aarogyasri recognized private hospitals from now onwards.

The present admitted general patients will be treated till they recover from the ailments. From August 6 only Covid-19 patients will be admitted and medical treatment will be given to such patients only.

However, the services in the departments of Gynecology and Pediatrics will be continued in GGH. He said that the Covid-19 affected pregnant women and children will receive special treatment beside their general health problem.