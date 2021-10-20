Kakinada : Government to help farmers hit by spurious seeds

Kakinada: Stating that government is taking necessary steps to help farmers in their difficult times, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the cultivators who incurred losses due poor quality of Amulya paddy seeds would be paid compensation.

The Minister advised the farmers not to get worried or become anxious because the government would come to their rescue and help them during the financial crisis.

Minister Kannababu held a review meeting with the Agriculture department officials regarding the financial loss to the farmers due to the fake paddy seeds in the district at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Agriculture Department Deputy Director N Vijay Kumar explained to the Minister Kannababu regarding the losses the farmers incurred in the district. He said 1,545 farmers cultivating in 5,182.91 acres in 14 mandals in the district incurred financial loss due to poor quality paddy seeds.

The Minister said that the companies which supplied fake paddy seeds would be asked to pay compensation to the affected farmers. He said that farmers in Ainavilli, Amalapuram, Kirlampudi, Sankhavaram, Gollaprolu, Kakinada, Karapa, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Pratipada, Thondagi, U Kottapalli, Yeleswaram and Somolkot mandals have been affected by the Amulya seeds.

He directed officials to take steps to recover the compensation from the company and provide it to the farmers. He also said that all the farmers who have suffered crop losses need not worry as all measures have been taken to provide compensation as soon as possible. All the farmers will be taken care of in all possible ways. He asked the farmers not to be too agitated or worried about their loss in view of the readiness to help them. He advised the farmers not to depend upon the seeds supplied by unauthorised private companies and suggested to rely on quality seeds supplied by the government through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).