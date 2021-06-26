Kakinada: Hike in property tax during pandemic period opposed

Kakinada: Rate Payers Association president YD Rama Rao severely condemned the draft notification issued by the government pertaining to property tax in the Smart City.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Rama Rao opposed the fixing the property tax based on capital value of the property. He also stated that it is wrong and incorrect to impose property tax based on capital value of the property. He wanted that tax to be continued as per the rental value of the property. Even though the government announced to increase up to 15 percent of property tax, he felt that it would continue to be increased in future and hence opposed the hike in property tax.

Secretary P Raghu Rama Rao added that this burden would fall upon both the house owner and the tenants. He said that for the last two years people have been suffering and facing economic problems due to the pandemic crisis. In the present circumstances it is not justified to hike property tax and make people face further troubles.

Rama Rao and Raghu Rama Rao submitted a representation to the KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar highlighting the reactions, opinions and feelings of the people.