Kakinada: Holidays for class I to IX, Classes for 10th to continue

Highlights

District Education Officer S Abraham declared holidays for Class Ist to IX from April 20

Kakinada: District Education Officer S Abraham declared holidays for Class Ist to IX from April 20. He said that during the second wave of Covid19 pandemic, the classes for Class X will be conducted regularly. "Exams for Class X will be conducted as per the schedule."

He said that if the classes I to X are conducted in private institutions stringent action will be taken against the management.

He also stated that X class students should follow the Covid-19 norms and attend the classes half day only. He made it clear that both government and private schools should follow the instructions for Class X students.

