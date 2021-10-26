Kakinada: Home Guards Darbar held to address problems

Kakinada: Ensuring all help, APSP Battalions and FAC Home Guards Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shankha Brata Bagchi told home guards that he will apprise Director General of Police Gautam Sawang about their problems for their redressal.

Bagchi and District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu conducted Home Guards Darbar and reviewed on the implementation of welfare programmes for them here on Monday.

The home guards were free to bring their personal problems to the attention of the ADGP. In this Darbar, the home guards raised their grievances like transfers, house sites, medical and other issues. Immediately, the ADGP responded positively and assured them of bringing their problems to the notice of the DGP and try to solve them as early as possible. He also asked them to send their grievances to the WhatsApp 9440796204. He said that they are paying special attention to their health through Aarogyasri Health cards.

SP Ravindranath Babu informed them that he would bring their problems to the notice of the District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran. The allotment of house sites and the process of allotment will be completed soon.

The home guards thanked the ADGP and SP for evincing interest in their welfare.