Kakinada: JC G Raja Kumari directs private hospitals to display details of service fee

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Raja Kumari directed the doctors and management of Team Hospital to provide quality medical services to the Covid-19 patients who come to the hospital with confidence in the doctors and the hospitals.



The JC inspected Team Covid-19 Hospital on Monday. While speaking to the media, the JC said that as per the directions of district Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, she was inspecting the hospitals which provide medical service to Covid-19 patients.

She directed the private hospital managements to display on board the number of beds in the hospital and details of doctors, service fee and nurses and other medical staff.

She examined whether sanitizers and PPI kits were available. She instructed the hospital management to pay attention to the sanitation and suggested to maintain the hospital records properly.

Later, she interacted with the Covid-19 affected patient and asked about the services of the hospital and medical treatment.