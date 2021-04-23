Top
Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri inspects Covid Command Control Centre

Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri inspecting the Covid-19 Command Control Centre along with Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma in Kakinada on Thursday
Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to respond to complaints through 104 call centres and Covid-19 Command Control centre and take immediate action to resolve them.

She along with Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharma and others inspected Covid Command Control Centre at Collectorate on Thursday.

She elicited information from the officials regarding home isolation, home quarantine, contract tracing etc.

She examined the online records and medical services provided to the victims in Covid-19 hospitals in the district through CCTV footage.

