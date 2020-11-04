Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri urges DDOs to ensure all welfare schemes reach people

Kakinada: Joint CollectorKeerthi Chekuri directed the Divisional-level Development Officers (DDOs) to take steps to strengthen the ambitious Village, Ward Secretariats and Volunteers system set up by the state government.

She convened a review meeting with the newly appointed DDOshere on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that as part of the decentralization of administration, DDOs have been set up by the state government.They need to strengthen the newly established Village and Ward Secretariats system in the district. She said DDOs should play a key role in the proper functioning of Secretariats and voluntary systems in the district. Steps should be taken to ensure that all the 361 services provided by the government to the people in the secretariats are utilised by the people.

The government want to see that every citizen who comes to the Secretariat availthe service within the stipulated time. Secretariat staff are required to conduct training programmes at the divisional level from time to time for volunteers.