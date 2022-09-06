Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya Students collapsed due to suffocation

In Kakinada, several students suddenly fell seriously ill at Kendriya Vidyalaya. According to the school sources, all the affected students are children in classes five and six.

They all collapsed with symptoms like suffocation and dizziness. Kendriya Vidyalaya is located in the Valasapakala area of ​​Kakinada. There are many factories in the vicinity of this school. Many people think that this situation has arisen due to a large amount of stench and pollution coming from these. However, as around 30 students in one room fell ill and the students in the rest of the rooms did not show any symptoms, the real reason is not known.

The sick children were first given basic treatment by the teachers and then brought out. After calling the parents and giving information, some parents reached the school and took their children. Under the leadership of KV School Principal B Shekhar, the staff rushed the affected students to a private hospital in Valasapakala and from there to GGH in an ambulance. As there were children in the hospital, people reached there in large groups.

There was a tense situation for some time as the parents did not allow inside. District Collector Kritika Shukla, MP Vanga Geetha, and former minister K Kanna Babu rushed to the hospital and visited the affected students. Parents were assured that no one was in danger and not to worry.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Sekhar confirmed that 18 students are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said that everyone is fine. He said that even they could not figure out the cause of the illness. He said that at first five or six students fell due to lack of breathing and while giving first aid to them, some others got into the same trouble. With this, all the students were brought out.

Doctors said that the condition of all children is stable and there is no need to worry. They said that the children have been given oxygen and will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who came to know about the incident, spoke to Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla on the phone. The Collector was directed to send the higher officials to the spot and take necessary action. Raghunandan's mother, G Haimavathi, said that she reached the hospital with a message from the school saying that the child's health was not good. Collector and doctors also said that there is no danger.

