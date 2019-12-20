Kakinada: KMC employee bags prize in badminton

Kakinada: N Kalyana Rao, working in health wing of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) bagged second prize in fifth state level inter-district ball badminton competitions held at Kovvur from December 13 to 15.

He received the award and certificate from KMC commissioner K Ramesh at his chamber here on Friday. The commissioner congratulated Kalyan Rao for getting second prize and said the corporation is encouraging sports and games.