Kakinada: KMC employee bags prize in badminton
Highlights
Kakinada: N Kalyana Rao, working in health wing of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) bagged second prize in fifth state level inter-district ball badminton competitions held at Kovvur from December 13 to 15.
He received the award and certificate from KMC commissioner K Ramesh at his chamber here on Friday. The commissioner congratulated Kalyan Rao for getting second prize and said the corporation is encouraging sports and games.
21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT