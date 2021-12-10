Kakinada: KMC plans solution to traffic problems at railway gate

Kakinada: The vehicular traffic at Atchutapuram Railway gate frequently comes to a halt in view of the number of trains passing through the gate. People have been made to wait for longer hours causing frustration to hundreds of the people. The traffic police are unable to control the large crowds waiting at the opening of the railway gate. On the other hand, frequently a number of accidents are also taking place.

Keeping in view of the troubles of the people, the Municipal Corporation has been promising to widen the road as an alternative to provide facilities for the movement of the traffic. Kakinada Municipal Commissioner (KMC ) Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar visited and inspected the spot on Thursday and looked into the plan for widening the road as an alternative for facilitating the vehicular traffic to move on without any problem.

He discussed with the concerned officials regarding the widening of the road. He said that at present 60 feet widening of the road would be provided for the vehicular traffic. He made it clear that the widening of the road would take place between Pithapuram railway gate and Pratap nagar. He also promised to provide drains and develop the entire area.

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that a resolution has been passed for the development of this area.

Some of the people wanted the facility of providing underground bridge in order for easy movement of vehicular traffic. They also felt the widening of the road would be of no value to the people as well as vehicular traffic.

Most of the people unanimously felt that erecting the road cum rail bridge would be of immense value to the pedestrians, vehicular traffic as well as business people.

Social activist Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju said that further it would lessen the cost for laying the underpass. He said that it would be acceptable for the Central government to extend their funds in the event of low cost of the bridge. He said that the matching of the Central government funds with that of the State government would pave the way for quick construction of the undergpass and pose no problem to either the government or the people.

He also wanted that district Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar should concentrate on the issue of providing underpass in order to quicken the construction and facilitate for the traffic very easily and realise the construction in a short time.