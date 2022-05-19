Kakinada: Mango ripening chemicals pose health hazards

Kakinada(Krishna Dist): Artificially ripened mangoes with the help of chemicals are causing health hazards to people, who are unable to distinguish between natural mangoes and artificial ripened mangoes. Most of the mango fruit sellers using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes causing adverse effects to the health of the people.



The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Health Department in civic bodies are not bothered about the artificial ripening. The FSSAI is allegedly not focussing on artificial ripening of fruits due to the shortage of personnel. If anybody lodges a complaint, the authorities are booking one or two cases.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Medical and Health Officer (MHO) Dr Prudhvi Charan told 'The Hans India' that using calcium carbide to ripen mangoes may lead to cancer. He cautioned people to be careful while buying the fruit and suggested to consume naturally ripened fruits.

MHO Dr Charan said that previously the civic body used to conduct raids and curb chemicalisation of mangoes, bananas and other fruits in the city. 'But now, the Food Control Authority is under control of FSSAI. However, we could curb chemicalisation on bananas and mangoes. Nobody has come forward to lodge complaints against the fruit traders,' he said.

He stated that in view of lack of complaints from buyers, they could hardly take any action against such mango vendors in the city.

Kakinada District Assistant Food Controller B Srinivasa Rao told 'The Hans India' that by consuming mangoes, which contain calcium carbide, would lead to skin diseases including cancer. But the noxious effects of chemicals could be eradicated by spraying ethylene on the mangoes. He said awareness about hazardous effects of calcium carbide should be created among the buyers of mangoes. He said that they also issued stern warning to mango sellers on using calcium carbide.

Srinivasa Rao said that calcium carbide reacts with the moisture emanated by the respiration of the fruit. 'Mangoes that are ripened with calcium carbide chemicals will cause several health problems to the consumers. Last year, we conducted raids on fruit godowns, mango markets in the combined East Godavari district and seized huge quantities of chemicals used to ripen mangoes.' He said that they had registered case against them under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. He said that as the season of selling mangoes has just begun, they would take stringent action in case of a complaint against the vendors.

Speaking with The Hans India, District Horticulture Officer BV Ramana said mango is cultivated in 8,650 hectares in Kakinada district and ripening chambers are set up in Pithapuram, Tuni in Kakinada district. He said steps are being taken to prevent usage of calcium carbide chemical for ripening mangoes. He said the government has approved ethylene spray for ripening of mangoes.

"Ethylene gas speeds up ripening of the fruits. It is the only scientific and safe ripening method accepted and approved by the government." He said that it does not have any effect on the aroma and flavour of the fruit. He made it clear that calcium carbide chemical is not used for ripening the mangoes anywhere in Kakinada district. In case any complaint is lodged he would take necessary action against such farmers and vendors. But in case of imported mangoes from Nuzvid and Odisha, he cannot act against the vendors, if those fruits are ripened due to chemicals.