Kakinada: Meat shops to be closed on Sunday

Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has ordered the closure of meat shops on April 12. He told media here on Wednesday that most of the meat shops were crowded. "We have received complaints from people on the crowding at meat shops.

The officials are directed to take stringent action against meat shop owners violating norms," he said. It may be mentioned here that people went to city outskirts on Sunday without fear of contracting Covid-19 for purchasing chicken, mutton and sea foods.

Shops on the outskirts were opened against lockdown rules and people gathered in large numbers to purchase meat.