Kakinada: Minister Venu Gopala Krishna inaugurates oxygen plant at GGH

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister ChelluboinaVenu Gopala Krishna said that in view of the increasing of Covid -19 cases in the district, a medical oxygen plant has been set up at Government General Hospital (GGH) to produce oxygen directly from the air for medical needs.

He inaugurated the plant along with District Collector Muralidhar Reddy, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri, Assistant Collector Geetanjali Sharmaon on Friday. He said that the plant can produce 1,700 liters on oxygen per day. oxygen was crucial in saving the lives of the victims of the Covid and in this context, medical oxygen stocks were being tightly maintained in view of the present and future demand, he added.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy disclosed the details of the oxygen production plant. At present, oxygen was being supplied to the district from Visakhapatnam, he said. The oxygen plant set up at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore will be able to produce oxygen directly from the air with the help of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology.

Additional DMHO Dr N Prasanna Kumar, GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi and others were present.





