Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha inaugurates Atal Laboratory at school

Kakinada: MP Vanaga Geetha stated that there has been a lot of improvement in the matter of facilities for students by providing better lab and other infrastructure facilities in the schools.

MP Geetha and District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inaugurated the hostel and Atal Laboratory built at the cost of Rs 3.10 crore at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Peddapuram in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

She informed that the school started with only 40 students, but gradually got a strength of 550 students. She said that the Navodaya Vidyalaya has a good reputation in the State.

She also assured that more facilities would be provided for its progress and development. She said that the school auditorium is being renovated at an estimated cost of Rs. 11 lakh. The MP said that the school would be developed day by day with the help of the municipality staff and parents of the students. RDO S Mallibabu and others were present.