Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha releases "Hans India" calendar -2023

MP Vanga Geetha releasing “The Hans India” English Daily Calendar-2023 at Camp office in Kakinada on Saturday

Kakinada: The Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha on Saturday released the 2023 calendar of "The Hans India" English News Daily at Camp Office in Kakinada on Saturday.

MP Geetha congratulated "The Hans India" for catering to the needs of English readers.

On the occasion, she said that "The Hans India' newspaper covers most of the important news and added that she reads the newspaper daily. She added that Womenia edition covers the inspirational stories that inspires and motivates other women in their livelihood.

Hans India Staff Reporter Garimella Kesavudu, District Advertisement Manager Pragada Krishna, District Assistant Circulation Officer G Subrmanyeswar Rao and others were present.

