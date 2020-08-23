Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha says Prakasam Panthulu was an inspiration to all

Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha and Collector D Muralidhar Reddy paid floral tributes to first Chief Minister of the state Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu in connection with his 148th birth anniversary here on Sunday.



Later, she said PrakasamPanthulu was an inspiration to all and he was a committed leader. As Chief Minister, he strived for the development of the state. He is a glaring example for honesty and commitment and a torchbearer to society.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said Prakasam Panthulu played key role in freedom struggle and not even cared for his life. Everyone should know about him. The government declared his birth anniversary as state festival. Joint collector Lakhmisha, commissioner SD Pundkar, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Jyothi, district revenue officer Sattibabu and others were present.