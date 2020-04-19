Kakinada Municipal Corporation Sanitary workers beat up YSRCP leader Basava Chandramouli

Kakinada: Allegedly, sanitary workers of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday morning resorted to violence and have severely beat up YSRC leader and former corporator Basava Chandramouli, a close aide of Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy.



The KMC Commissioner K Ramesh's role has been suspected in the incident. According to sources, Basava Chandramouli called the Commissioner informing about the bat menace in the area. But, he did not respond to his phone call. Mouli alleged that after repeated phone calls, the Commissioner responded in a negligent manner without having any knowledge of the menace.

He said that on Saturday morning, the Commissioner along with sanitation workers visited his house and asked about the bats. When the YSRC leader pointed out that the Corporation should take a note of the high prevalence of bats menace in Ramaraopet area, an argument ensued between both of them.

Following which, the Commissioner and the sanitation workers severely beat him up, alleged Mouli.

Later, he was admitted in Government General Hospital for getting treatment. The Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy visited the GGH and consoled the former corporator. Mouli lodged a complaint with II town police.

Meanwhile, denying any role in the tussle, the Commissioner, K Ramesh said that he could not respond to Mouli's phone calls as he was in a meeting. Later, when he attended to Mouli's phone call and asked about his problem, he used abusive language against him. On Saturday morning, "I instructed the sanitary workers to address the bats problem.

But, I came to know about tussle that took place between sanitation workers and Mouli. So I visited the spot, but by that time Mouli was admitted in Government General Hospital," he said. The Commissioner said that he had no role in the incident.

Meanwhile, Two Town Circle Inspector K Eswarudu said that as the case was under investigation.