Kakinada: Officials carry out relief operations

Kakinada: Joint Collector G Lakshmisha said that due to the heavy rains in the district, all the officers are made available and constantly monitoring and carrying out relief operations.

While speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that they focused exclusively on coastal villages. He said special cyclone shelters and rehabilitation centers have been set up in Amalapuram division. He said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been made available to provide emergency services.

He said that a call centre has been set up at the District Collectorate exclusively for 24 hours and anyone who needs any services can call 180-4253077 and provide information. He said the Kakinada and Uppada beach roads had been carefully closed earlier. He advised the people to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions against any loss of livestock. Special teams have been set up at the village level with volunteers, secretariat and other personnel and at the zonal level with Tahsildars, MPDOs and others.

Meanwhile, Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik directed the officers of all departments to work in coordination to effectively deal with any catastrophic situation arising in Amalapuram Division due to the cyclone.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials at Sub-Collector office, Amalapuram on Monday. He directed the officials to ensure that no property damage or loss of life occurs anywhere in the division as far as possible. He said control rooms have been set up at the Amalapuram sub-collector's office and all divisional headquarters. Amalapuram Sub-Collector's office control room number is 08856 233208.

He directed the zonal tahsildars and special officers to take immediate action by coordinating with the panchayat secretaries at the village level and the staff of all the departments in the village secretariats to monitor the latest situation of the cyclone from time to time.

He suggested that the authorities should provide assistance to the people at all times. During the meeting, the officials of all the departments explained their action plan to the sub-collector.