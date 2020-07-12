Kakinada: Parents perplexed as school managements demand fee

Kakinada: The parents are confused with some corporate schools in the district sending circulars to parents online to pay fees and fixing deadlines for the same.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued instructions to all regional joint directors of school education and DEOs in the state directing the schools not to increase any fees in the academic year 2020-21.

It added that school managements are supposed to charge only the tuition fee on a monthly basis, with giving relaxations.

Based on this, the state government has issued orders to schools to collect only a monthly fee after reopening of schools.

Psychologist and corporate trainer Dr A P J Vinu stated that some corporate schools have hiked school fees in the pretext of digital learning apps, which is against the both Central and State governments orders.

Despite the DEO orders not to collect any fee, the schools have started sending reminders and last date for payment of fee.

Vinu says the government has not issued clear cut guidelines regarding the school fees and parents are confused about whether to pay a fee or not.

Many parents are asking why schools are collecting special fees when they are not functioning at all.

The government should strictly instruct all schools to collect only tuition fee that too only after the schools reopening.

In many cases, parents fear that their children will be targeted, if they raise their voice against schools.

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman Justice R Kantha Rao made it clear if any school or college fails to comply with the order, they will not be allowed to collect fees from the students.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, no hike in fee will be allowed this year, he pointed out.

Kantha Rao also added that if any school or college hikes fee defying the Central and state government's orders, stringent action will be taken against the management.

On the other hand , APSERMC has directed all the private schools and colleges in the state to submit their details on its official website apsermc.ap.gov.in furnishing these details . The managements are required to submit details of recognition number, classes, sections, extent of building, staff strength, fee details, hostel, kitchen and last year's collected fees and the expenses made. All the supporting documents as required in various sections should be duly uploaded, the government approval for their operation for the academic year 2020-21. But, how many schools have followed these guidelines, Vinu questioned?

Two days back, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh warned the private schools not to conduct any online classes for students across the state and hinted that all the schools are expected to reopen from August 3. He said strict action would be taken against schools which conduct online classes for their students.

District Education Officer S Abraham said that if any private school management insist on payment of fees, they can directly contact the DEO office and action will be taken against such schools.