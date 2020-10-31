Kakinada: Parirakshana Samithi protests against handcuffing of farmers

Kakinada: Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Political Joint Action Committee activists and all-party leaders staged a dharna in front of Collectorate here on Friday, protesting the handcuffing of Amravati farmers while shifting them to jail.



Political JAC members Vanamadi Kondababu, TDP leader Jyotula Naveen, Congress city president Akula Venkataramana, Communist leader T Prasad, Aam Aadmi Party state general secretary N Siva and RPI state general secretary Pitta Varaprasad participated in the dharna.

Kondababu said that the farmers of Amravati have been demanding for about a year that Amravati should remain the capital. But YSRCP leaders started a competitive movement with some paid artistes. It was heinous act to foist cases against the farmers of Amravati under the SC/ST Act. The YSRCP government had committed serious human rights violations by handcuffing farmers.

Later, the leaders submitted a representation to District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy.