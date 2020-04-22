Kakinada: private schools may face problems

Kakinada: With the last date for submission of relevant documents for renewal of recognition of private schools ends on April 23, almost all the managements of the schools are concerned on how to produce the required certificates before the education authorities in the wake of lockdown. The recognition period of nearly 100 schools for 2019-20 has expired. The schools usually renew their recognition during summer vacation. Already, the education department had issued notices to the said schools to renew recognition before March 20.



The Regional Joint Director for school education had issued notices to the district educational officers to submit the position of renewal of recognitions before April 20. As per the instructions, the district officials of education department have been pressurizing the schools for their renewals.

The school managements wonder how can they submit their required documents to the department during this lockdown period as the educational institutions have not been allowed to function.

The Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association East Godavari district president M Srivijay told 'The Hans India' here on Wednesday that if the schools want to get renewals for their recognitions, they should submit relevant certificates.

At present, the departments concerned are not in a position to issue such certificates due to the lockdown. How can the schools obtain such certificates during this time.

He urged the government to extend the date for renewal of private schools in view of the lockdown as it is difficult to procure all these essential certificates to be enclosed for the purpose of renewal.

It is grave injustice not to extend the date of renewal and harshly demand for the submission of the certificates within the short time, particularly during the lockdown period.

He appealed to the state government to extend their renewals up to two years as many of the schools are running for past five to 30 years with credibility.

However, District Education Officer S Abraham said that the school managements should have started their process six months ago.

In the event of non-submission of the certificates before the stipulated date, the schools will be at loss. And they will not be allowed to admit students as per rules.