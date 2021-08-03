Kakinada: Shortage of black fungus medicines

Kakinada: With the increase in Covid infections, the black fungus cases are also increasing in the district. As many as 76 patients suffering from black fungus are undergoing treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH).

According to the sources, the tablets meant for treatment of black fungus are not available in the district.

Government General Hospital Superintendent R. Mahalakshmi told "The Hans India" that 391 black fungus cases are registered in the district. Among them 234 cases were discharged from the GGH after treatment. There are still 76 black fungns patients taking treatment in the hospital.

At the same time she mentioned the unavailability of medicines for treating the black fungus patients. She said injections are available, but tablets are not available in the GGH.

She said that the cost of tablets is Rs. 600 and they are not available in the market. She stated that they have placed order for obtaining tablets besides injections which are available in the hospitals.