Kakinada: Smart City funds for development of primary schools

Kakinada: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the city would develop municipal schools with Smart City funds.



During inspection of Municipal High School here on Monday, he said that primary schools' infrastructure would be developed by utilising Smart City funds. He interacted with the local people about the construction and development of the primary school and took their advice and suggestions.

The Commissioner directed the officials to expedite the works as early as possible in their wards. He further stated that he would maintain transparency and would not compromise in the matter of execution of works.