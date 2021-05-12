Kakinada: Social distancing goes for a toss at liquor outlets

Kakinada: Overcrowding at liquor shops has become a common sight in the district with alcoholicswaiting in long queues since 6 am.

They are not at all maintaining physical distance and there by violating Covid norms. People are bitterly opposed to the opening of the liquor shops during this partial lockdown period. District authorities have allowed the sale from 6 am to 12 noon. Most of the boozers are not wearing masks at liquor outlets.

Traffic come to a halt at different places in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram with very long queues at liquor outlets. Customers at liquor outlets have been standing in queues jostling one another. Despite the hike in price, people have rushed to the wine shops to purchase in good numbers.

During the previous lockdown, the boozers followed the Umbrella theory at liquor outlets in the district to maintain social distance. Due to lack of awareness among the people they are not following Umbrella theory in the district this time. People commenting that police personnel are not monitoring the long queues by following Umbrella theory.

AVD Menta Rao, retired employee, told 'The Hans India' liquor shops are opened and encouraged during this partial lockdown period for the sake of mere revenue.