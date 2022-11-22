Kakinada: Social Welfare JD inspects SC hostel

Kakinada: Social Welfare Department Joint Director J Ranga Lakshmi Devi inspected SC hostel at Mallayya Agraharam on Monday night and inquired about the issue of SC hostel students 'forced' to carry garbage.

This is in response to the news item of students carrying garbage, highlighted by The Hans India on its website on Monday.

After going through news item in The Hans website, District Collector Krithika Shukla immediately reacted and ordered the Social Welfare department Joint Director Ranga Lakshmi Devi to inspect the hostel and submit a report in a transparent manner.

Following this, the JD immediately visited the hostel and interacted with the students and elicited all the details pertaining to the conditions in the hostel. She inspected the entire hostel building and internal conditions. She made a thorough inquiry regarding the hostel students carrying garbage bins during night time. She also took the details of the type of menu and other details of food items served in the hostel.

The JD was shocked after noticing untidy surroundings and other conditions prevailing in the hostel. When she inquired the students about their attendance, students replied that they are regular and punctual in school attendance. She questioned about their study hours and mode of preparation. She also checked their notebooks and taught a few lessons to them.

Joint Director Ranga Lakshmi Devi felt that they needed skills in English speaking and informed that she would bring it to the notice of the Collector. Students told the JD that they have to sit idle after coming from school as there is no space for them to play and requested her to provide ample space for their sports.

She assured them that she would take necessary steps for providing ample space for sports in the evening. She instructed the staff to clean all the rooms and bathrooms soon after the boys go to schools. She also told the staff that she would visit the hostel once again within a week. She warned that if she found any lapses, then people responsible for the lapses would be taken to task.

Later, JD Lakshmi Devi went to the College hostel in the building campus and made thorough inquiry about its functioning. The college students told her that warden Prasad is regular and looking after their needs without causing any inconvenience. They complained that they don't have lights and requested her to provide lights. The JD assured that she will make arrangement to set up lights immediately.

In view of the night time, she couldn't thoroughly check the College premises but promised to come again and find out their problems and provide solutions to them.

Joint Director Lakshmi Devi told The Hans India that she inspected the premises of school and college hostels as per the Collector's directives and she prepared a report, which she would submit to the Collector for taking necessary action.