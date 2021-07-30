Kakinada: SP M Ravindranath Babu inspects Karapa police station

Kakinada: Ia a surprise visit Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu inspected the Karapa Police station here on Thursday and interacted with the police personnel.

For the last few days he inspected several police stations in the district and gave necessary instructions to officers. He verified records of the police station and asked the officials to keep watch on the movement of persons with criminal background.

In his visits to the police station, the SP reviewed the working of the police personnel, computer room, lockup room and seized vehicles and enquired about the details of staff on duty, their performance and jurisdictional limits of the station.

He directed the officials to perform their duties without compromise and warned that laziness will not be tolerated. Ravindranath Babu enquired about the number of cases booked.

Later, he spoke to the staff about the crime details and the problems they were facing. He advised them to behave politely with the persons coming to the police station.

He said that the "Disha" app is useful for women during crises for protecting themselves from any unwarranted situations. The SP appealed to all women and girls to install the "Disha" app on their mobile phones.