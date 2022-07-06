Kakinada: SP Ravindranath Babu reviews security for Chaturmasya Deeksha

Kakinada: In view of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal arriving on July 9 to observe 'Chaturmasya Deeksha' from July 13 onwards, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu reviewed security arrangements here on Wednesday. He visited Akundi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala (Chaganti vari Gosala) at Thimmapuram, Kakinada rural and directed the officials to be vigilant during Chatursmasya Deeksha.

The SP interacted with the members of the Gosala committee and elicited details regarding various programmes. He also sought information regarding the arrival of Vedic pandits, astrological scholars and the kind of arrangements made to them. The committee members explained to the SP regarding various activities, which are likely to be held during these two months. They also gave the details of those, who will participate in the events.

The SP ordered police personnel to take adequate steps to prevent any untoward incidents. He said traffic should not be hindered in their bandobast. The police personnel were instructed to evolve a suitable programme for the smooth conduct of the events at Chaturmasya Deeksha and to ensure free flow of traffic without any problem and not to cause any inconvenience for the devotees.