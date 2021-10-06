Kakinada: TDP corporators defy whip, vote against party Mayor

Kakinada: Defying the party whip, all the TDP corporators voted in favour of the no-confidence motion moved by them against Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor, Sunkara Pavani and the Deputy Mayor Babu on Tuesday.

Voting into the no-confidence motion moved by several TDP and BJP corporators of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation was completed under the supervision of Joint Collector and Presiding Officer Dr G Lakshmisha, who conducted the proceedings but reserved the result as per the court order.

All the TDP corporators who moved the motion against the TDP Mayor Sunkara Pavani and the Deputy Mayor Babu, defied the whip issued by the party and voted against the two.

In the House of 44 corporators (at present), TDP has 30 members, the YSRCP (8) and the BJP (3) and the rest are independents.

Out of the 30 TDP corporators, 21 rebelled against the Mayor and the deputy Mayor and along with the YSRCP and the BJP members (in all 33) submitted their letters of no-confidence to the Collector.

Ex-officio member, Minister, Kannababu, MP, Vanga Geeta and MLA, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy took part in the voting.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pavani filed a case in the AP High Court against the no confidence motion. The next hearing will be held on October 22.

The AP High Court directed Collector Hari Kiran not to announce the result and reserved it till the final judgment is given by the court.

The final results will be declared by the State government after October 22.