Kakinada: Team of doctors monitoring black fungus cases at Government General Hospital

Kakinada: Black fungus is sending jitters to the Covid survived as they feel like jumping from the frying pan into the fire. So far 140 cases of black fungus have been reported at the Government General Hospital Kakinada.

GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi dismissed the allegation of the discriminatory attitude of the health workers and added that a team of 9 doctors have been treating the black fungus patients in the hospital.

She made this remark on the complaint of some patients who alleged that doctors are paying attention only to those patients who have recommendations from either politicians or top officials in the district. They also complain that there is scarcity of medicines for black fungus in the hospitals. Some patients allege they were discharged after a few days of treatment and told to come back later.

A patient's son complained to Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram on Sunday regarding the critical condition of his mother and apathetic attitude of the hospital authorities at GGH-Kakinada. The MP immediately reacted and telephoned the Superintendent of GGH and instructed to take urgent steps for giving good medical treatment to the patient.

GGH Superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi told 'The Hans India' that a separate team of 9 doctors will be monitoring the black fungus cases in the GGH. She said that they are also issuing medicines as per the requirement of the patients.

She further stated that because of administering steroids to the diabetic patients, it is resulting in black fungus. She said that 140 black fungus cases have been registered in the hospital. The cases are increasing day by day. She said that medicines would be provided as per the requirement.

She said that operations have been performed on several patients in the hospital. While 6 patients died, 16 others were discharged.

They are discharging patients only after completion of the treatment, he said, adding that the black fungus medicines are available in the in enough quantity. She wanted people not to be disheartened and worried regarding the availability of the medicines.