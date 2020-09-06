Kakinada: Temple chariot gutted in fire in Antarvedi

Kakinada: The 62 years old sacred chariot with a height of 40 feet, made a teak wood got fire on midnight of Saturday at Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. The chariot has a sacred history and it is used for taking procession of Gods and Goddess of the temple. The police, Endowment and Fire department officials rushed to the spot and put off the fire.

Police are investigating the case on the different angles whether the incident took place due to short circuit or the act of wrongdoers. Endowment DC Durga Prasad told "The Hans India" here on Sunday going to Antarvedi to enquiry the incident and the chariot was made with teak wood nearly 7 decades ago.



The devotees expressed concern over the fire mishap and demanded for a full-fledged enquiry. The temple authorities organize Rathotsavam during the Rathotsavam. Devotees were shocked to see the ancient chariot getting burnt at the big festivals before.

