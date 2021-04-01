Kakinada: Tiny couple tie the knot

Kakinada: An odd and strange wedding took place in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district on Wednesday where the bridegroom was two feet shorter that the four feet tall bride.

The ceremony took place in a local church on Wednesday. According to sources, the duo belongs to the Christian community. First of its kind this type of marriage was performed in a house at Mummidivaram Mandal.

The elders of the church showered their blessings on this physically odd couple. When "The Hans India" contacted Amalapuram DSP Y Madhav Reddy, he informed that he did not receive any authentic information about the said marriage.

The bridegroom Devarapalli Srinivas and the bride belong to Chintalapudi village of Shantinagar, Mummidivaram Mandal of East Godavari district. Srinivas has studied up to graduation he didn't grow beyond two feet right from childhood. The elders started searching for a bride and finally it culminated in their wedding at Shantinagar, Chintalapdui. The bride Gollapalli Satya Durga belongs to Samanasa village of Amalapuram Mandal and she studied up to 8th class.

Even though there is variance in their height, the elders accepted and performed their wedding at Shanti Nagar, Chintalapudi village of Mummidivaram Nagar Panchayat. People wholeheartedly blessed the couple.