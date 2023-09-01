Kakinada to felicitate sanitation workers today

Kakinada: MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy informed that on behalf of the people of Kakinada, he decided to honour the sanitation department staff, who played a major role in Kakinada city getting second position in the country in the Indian Smart City Awards -2022. He said that a rally will be held with sanitation workers from two-town police station to Jagannadhapuram Netaji Park at 3 pm on Friday. Along the way, traders and people will honour the sanitation workers by showering flowers on them, he added.

The MLA reviewed the arrangements for this programme in his office here on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, district Collector Dr Kritika Shukla and other dignitaries will attend the programme. After the rally, a cake will be cut at Netaji Park and Municipal Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao, MHO Dr Pridhvi Charan and sanitary inspectors will be felicitated.

Kakinada is very proud to be ranked second in the country in cleanliness, Dwarampudi said. He appreciated that the sanitation workers are providing great services for the protection of public health without considering their health. He said the services rendered by them have enhanced the reputation of Kakinada at national level. He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to respect such sanitation staff on behalf of the people of Kakinada City.

Tinmar instruments and special art groups will also take part in this rally. The MLA called upon all the people and traders to participate in this programme.

MLC Karri Padmasree, KUDA chairperson R Chandrakala Deepthi, YSRCP city president S Siva Prasanna, AMC chairman P Venkata Lakshmi, JCS conveners S Vidyasagar, R Subbarao, former deputy mayor Ch Sathyaprasad and others were present on the occasion.