Kakinada: Tornado makes landfall in Yanam
Kakinada: People of Ayyanar Nagar, Yanam, an enclave in Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh were in for a surprise as around 2.30 pm a gentle but stunning scene was witnessed sending the local people into sort of tizzy.

A dark funnel shaped cloud was seen sweeping everything, including fishing nets and other material that was lying on the bunds of fish and prawn ponds. According to officials, the tornado had damaged a few huts along River Godavari. The tornado lasted for about three minutes in Ayyanar Nagar but later it came to the ground level and swept along the coast of River Godavari for some more time. The local people and fishermen captured images of the swirling tornado and uploaded it on social media. Fishermen said, in the past, tornado-like winds were formed in the sea. Similar kind of tornado had destroyed fish and prawn ponds in Kolleru lake of West Godavari district in 2017.

