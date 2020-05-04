Kakinada: UGC pensioners urge government to implement 7th pay scales

Kakinada: Pensioners expressed concern over the State government delaying implementing 7th UGC scales in the State. They pointed out that State governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have already implemented the pay scales.



K Arunkumar, a retired Principal said, "The officials have ignored the advancing age of the senior citizens and showed little concern for them. Every day counts to those who have crossed 65 years of age and hence the officials should hasten the process to implement the 7th pay scales without further delay."

Radha Prasad, a retired lecturer and active member of the Retired College Teachers Association (RCTA), said the retired people had the right to revised consolidated pension and it should not be delayed are denied for longer period. NKV Rao, a retired Principal, expressed concern over the inordinate delay in implementing the seventh pay scales.

Director of Treasuries (DTA) B L Hanumantha Rao told The Hans India that all precautionary steps were being taken to protect the interest of UGC pensioners. There are 7,600 UGC pensioners in the State and efforts are being made to consolidate their 7th revised pay scales. He said that their pensions vary from Rs 80,000 to 1,00,000.

The details of the existing pensioners and consolidated pensioners are not available and orders were issued for obtaining relevant details from all the district treasuries. Rao hoped that the process could be completed before May 7.