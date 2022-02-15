Kakinada: Woman Maoist surrenders

Kakinada: Woman Dalam member of Azad Protection Team and Charla Local Operation Squad belonging to Maoist party surrendered before District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu here on Tuesday.

Diridi Devi alias Devamma belongs to Guthikoya Community (ST) and a resident of Pungutta village, Pega Panchayat, Chinturu mandal of Chinturu Sub-division in East Godavari district. Area Commander of Charla LOS Geetha had recruited Devamma in December 2019, who worked in Azad (State Committee Member) Protection Team (Azad Guard).

She used to carry 303 rifles and continued as a Dalam member.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, SP Ravindranath Babu said that Devamma was vexed with the hollow ideology of CPI Maoist party and she has faced discrimination from non-Adivasi leaders of Maoist party while working for it. He said that Adivasi cadre are being illtreated by non-Adivasi leaders of Maoist party by entrusting menial works like washing clothes of top cadre, cleaning vessels and other personal works of Maoist top cadres. They noticed that Maoist parties are recruiting Guthikoya youth into Dalams by taking advantage of their innocence.

The SP said that these people have realised their fault and attracted towards developmental activities of the government being implemented in their area and decided to surrender and lead a normal life.

Later, SP Ravindranath Babu presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Sabari Dal Maoist member Podium Bhadraiah, who surrendered before the District SP on 24 October 2018. He is leading a farmer's life in his village.

Additional SP K Kumar, ASP G Krishnakanth, Circle Inspector G Yuva Kumar and others were present.