Kakinada won the Indian Smart City Award 2022

KAKINADA: Kakinada Smart City Won the prestigious Indian Smart City Award 2022 in the Sanitation Category.

Kakinada Smart City has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the realm of urban sanitation, securing the 2° Ranks across India in the esteemed Indian Smart City Award 2022 in the Sanitation Category. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Indore on September 27, 2023. The President of India will attend the ceremony.

The Indian Smart City Awards, a highly anticipated annual event, aims to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding projects and initiatives undertaken by smart cities across the country. With an emphasis on sustainability, technological integration, and community engagement, the awards serve as a platform to showcase urban solutions that are both visionary and impactful. As Kakinada Smart City continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable urban development, its success story stands as a testament to the potential of Indian cities to drive positive change on a national and global scale.

The Indian Smart City Awards is an annual recognition program established by the Government of India to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional efforts and achievements of smart cities across the country. The awards are a part of the government's larger initiative to promote sustainable urban development and to encourage cities to adopt innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and best practices in order to address urban challenges effectively.